Episode 12: The Bill of Rights . . . I’ve Got My Receipt

This week, VDH takes on a slew of topics, making the case for the pushback by fed-up Americans intent on protecting their rights from oats-feeling authoritarian officials (and experts!), discussing an important H. R. McMaster essay on China, waxing on Donald Trump’s political standing and his executive-order plan to suspend immigration, and reflecting on the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Berlin.
Most Popular
The Absurd Case against the Coronavirus Lockdown
An irony of the coronavirus debate is that the more successful lockdowns are in squelching the disease, the more vulnerable they will be to attack as unnecessary in the first place. A growing chorus on the right is slamming the shutdowns as an overreaction and agitating to end them. A good example of the genre ... Read More
Yes, But Where Did She Go to Law School?
From Slate: While the federal bench grows more homogeneous by the day, Democratic governors are diversifying their state judiciaries to an unprecedented degree. On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, elevated Grace Helen Whitener to the state Supreme Court. Whitener is a disabled black lesbian who ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Has Investors Excited, but the Latest Study Looks Inconclusive
On Thursday, STAT News reported positive results from a clinical trial of remdesivir (RDV), a potential antiviral treatment for the coronavirus. Leaked data from a University of Chicago clinic participating in the study showed marked improvements in 113 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Markets rallied on ... Read More
Stop Dancing on the Graves of Trump Supporters Who Die of the Virus
The latest installment in the ghoulish ongoing effort to use coronavirus deaths as a tribal red-vs.-blue bludgeon can be found in a column by Ginia Bellafante of the New York Times, and in the reaction to that column on the left. The column is framed around the death of Joe Joyce, a bar owner from Bay Ridge, ... Read More
Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Chinese Company Suspected of Spying on U.S. Citizens Donates Police Drones to 22 States
Chinese company Da Jiang Innovations, the world's largest maker of drones, has donated drones to 43 law enforcement agencies operating in 22 U.S. states to enforce social distancing rules. Police in Elizabeth, N.J., for example, are using the drones to surveil residents in places where patrol cars can't easily ... Read More
Ralph Northam’s Transformation of Virginia
Like many people of faith, Virginia governor Ralph Northam spent last weekend bearing witness to his convictions. On Good Friday, he signed the Reproductive Health Protection Act (RHPA) into law, which, among other things, waived the 24-hour waiting period, pro-adoption counseling, and mandatory ultrasound that ... Read More
The Age of Hog and Hominy
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
