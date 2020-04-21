Episode 12: The Bill of Rights . . . I’ve Got My Receipt

The Bill of Rights (Wikimedia Commons )

This week, VDH takes on a slew of topics, making the case for the pushback by fed-up Americans intent on protecting their rights from oats-feeling authoritarian officials (and experts!), discussing an important H. R. McMaster essay on China, waxing on Donald Trump’s political standing and his executive-order plan to suspend immigration, and reflecting on the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Berlin.