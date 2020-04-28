Episode 13: Muh Muh Muh My Corona

A hospital worker readies a swab during drive-thru tests for the coronavirus in Indian Wells, Calif., March 26, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses his new NRO piece, “Our Corona Project,” the continuing media effort to belittle theories that the virus may have come to the U.S. earlier than believed, press conference advice for Donald Trump, the value of Stanford University colleague John Ioannidis, and explosive news about the FBI’s look-pretty-corrupt actions in investigating General Michael Flynn.