Episode 14: May I See Your Credentials?

On the new episode, Victor discusses the war between the credentialed class and the folks with practical experience, the love affair between America businesses and Communist China, the free-speech angle to college undergrads opting for victimhood status, the misguided panacea of coronavirus testing, and putting Joe Biden’s veepstakes in historical context.

VDH: The War Between Experience and Credentials

VDH: As in 1944, Democratic Running-Mate Selection Seems Pivotal

Jim Geraghty: Testing and Masks Can only Help so Much

Francis Sempa: China and the Suicidal Mania of American Business

Free-Speech Poll: Knight / Gallup Survey of 3,000 college undergraduates

Back to School: Thornton Melon talks sense to Professor Barbay . . . here’s the YouTube clip of the famous scene

