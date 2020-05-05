Episode 14: May I See Your Credentials?

On the new episode, Victor discusses the war between the credentialed class and the folks with practical experience, the love affair between America businesses and Communist China, the free-speech angle to college undergrads opting for victimhood status, the misguided panacea of coronavirus testing, and putting Joe Biden’s veepstakes in historical context.
You can believe whomever you choose in the alleged sexual-misconduct cases of Joe Biden and Brett Kavanaugh, but you can’t revise history to erase your partisan double standards.
One of the most egregious examples of revisionism can be found in a column by the New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg, who employs ...
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal.
The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ...
Happy Cinco de Mayo. When this thing is all over, we need to have a two-week festival of all the holidays we’ve been forced to celebrate under limited circumstances. On the menu today: some blunt talk about death projections, why even fatality rates that seem really low will still add up to many deaths before ...
Scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory published a study on Thursday that indicates the now-prevalent strain of coronavirus is a more contagious version of the pathogen first reported in Wuhan, China.
The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, was published on BioRxiv, a website used by medical ...
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ...
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ...
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.”
“You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ...
On April 14, I asked if we were finally turning the corner on the COVID-19 crisis. Deaths were holding steady, and experts said we were at or near the peak.
“In the coming week or two,” I prayed, “we’ll hopefully see deaths decline.” I further guesstimated that “mass lockdowns can last at most ...
London -- William F. Buckley famously said that he “would rather be governed by the first two thousand names in the Boston telephone directory than in a society governed by the two thousand faculty members of Harvard University.”
Myself and other populist-curious conservatives rightly appeal to this ...
