Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 15: Cuomo Vadis?

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Governor Andrew Cuomo (D., N.Y.) at a news conference regarding coronavirus, New York City, March 2, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Victor talks about the truth behind the Brothers Cuomo (and the alleged competency of the one ruling from Albany); Joe Biden’s imitation of an albatross; Obama in the discomfort of the collusion spotlight; Devin Nunes proven-rightness; and — given the recent marking of the 75th Anniversary of VE Day — the idea that victory, for the Allies, was not all so inevitable.

