Episode 15: Cuomo Vadis?

Victor talks about the truth behind the Brothers Cuomo (and the alleged competency of the one ruling from Albany); Joe Biden’s imitation of an albatross; Obama in the discomfort of the collusion spotlight; Devin Nunes proven-rightness; and — given the recent marking of the 75th Anniversary of VE Day — the idea that victory, for the Allies, was not all so inevitable.
Show Notes:
