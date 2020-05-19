Episode 16: Credentialed Criminality

(Jim Bourg/Reuters)

On this week’s episode, as Memorial Day approaches, Victor discusses how the “best and brightest” have destroyed evidence, altered documents, lied, leaked, and pled amnesia, the inspirational lessons an America emerging from a pandemic lockdown might take from World War 2, woke billionaires lecturing, how America cares for the remains of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and about his dad and his namesake – two WW2 warriors who endured hell, one of whom lost his life on Okinawa.

This week’s episode has been sponsored by our friends at the Hoover Institution.

VDH: The Arts of Government Criminality

VDH: Losing Our Fear, in War and Plague

CNBC: Jamie Dimon Says Coronavirus Crisis Is a ‘Wake-up Call’ for a More Inclusive Economy

American Battle Monuments Commission website

Thomas Conner: War and Remembrance: The Story of the American-Battle Monuments Commission

Turner Classic Movies: Memorial Day Marathon

Episode Sponsor: Hoover Institution

