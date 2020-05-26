Episode 18: The Remains of an Administration

Former president Barack Obama at a conference in Munich, Germany, September 29, 2019 (Michaela Rehle/Reuters)

On this week’s episode, Victor discusses the emptiness and diminished legacy of the Obama administration, and gilded-Socialism cashed-in post-presidency, the ACLU’s foray into fighting due process on campus, Stanford colleague Michael Levitt’s told-you-so warnings about pandemic predictions and the deadly impact of lockdowns, India’s standing as a U.S. ally, and Joe Biden’s expectations of Black Americans.

