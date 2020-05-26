Episode 18: The Remains of an Administration

On this week’s episode, Victor discusses the emptiness and diminished legacy of the Obama administration, and gilded-Socialism cashed-in post-presidency, the ACLU’s foray into fighting due process on campus, Stanford colleague Michael Levitt’s told-you-so warnings about pandemic predictions and the deadly impact of lockdowns, India’s standing as a U.S. ally, and Joe Biden’s expectations of Black Americans.
This week’s episode has been sponsored by our friends at the Hoover Institution.
Show Notes:
- VDH: The Remains of an Administration
- NR: ‘You Ain’t Black’ if You Can’t Decide Between Me and Trump
- Daily Wire: Nobel Laureate Scientist: Lockdown may Have Cost More Lives than It Saved
- Reuters: India-China border standoff
- NR: The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit
- Order link for Michael Auslin’s Asia’s New Geopolitics: Essays on Reshaping the Indo-Pacific.
- Amazon link for The Second World Wars
- How to order the new paperback edition of The Case for Trump.
Contact: