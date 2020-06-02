Episode 19: Riots, Basement Joe, Failing Andy, Twittering Trump

A protester holds up their hands as Seattle police form a line with batons during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Seattle, Washington, May 31, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

On this week’s edition, Victor shares his thoughts on Donald Trump’s announcement of military force to counter riots, the President’s lack of focus, the paradox that is Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo’s latest failures, Tucker Carlson’s clobbering of conservative lecturers, America’s standing in the world, and lefty media sanctimony.

VDH: Biden as Paradox

Tucker Carlson (video): When the Mobs Came, They Abandoned Us

Heather Mac Donald in City Journal: The Terrifying Collapse of the Rule of Law

David Bahnsen in NR: Boiling Over

Walter Russell Meade in Wall Street Journal: The World Waits Out Trump

New England Journal of Medicine: Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era

Colonel Brooke Nihart, author of the original U.S. Military Code of Conduct.

