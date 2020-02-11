Episode 2: Rush: The Genius of, the Era of

In this episode, taped the morning of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, VDH and Jack discuss the rise of Pete Buttigieg, the successful unorthodoxy of Donald Trump, California’s embrace of corporate socialism, and the consequence of Rush Limbaugh.
Show Notes:
- Victor Davis Hanson essay, The Genius of Rush.
- Victor Davis Hanson’s latest syndicated column, It Trump’s Unorthodoxy Becoming Orthodox?
- Matthew Continetti’s column The Era of Limbaugh.
- Ed Ring’s article for of California Policy Center: How California Embraced Corporate Socialism.
- California Policy Center: https://
californiapolicycenter.org/.
