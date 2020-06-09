Episode 20: General Elect Tricks

On this week’s episode, Victor discusses the media coming out unabashedly Left, the nexus of riots and coronavirus, the generals versus Trump, China—No More Mr. Nice Commie, and much more. This episode is sponsored Hoover Institution, publisher of Michael Auslin’s new book Asia’s New Geopolitics: Essays on Reshaping the Indo-Pacific. Show Notes:
- VDH: China Isn’t Letting a Pandemic Go to Waste
- VDH: Not-so-Retiring Retired Military Leaders
- The College Fix: After Tweet Supporting ‘Good Police Officers,’- Arizona State Revokes Journalism Dean Offer
- Media Research Center: 60 Per Cent of Voters Believe Some in Media Want Shutdown to Drag on to Hurt Trump in November
- Daniel Tenreiro’s NR review of Asia’s New Geopolitics
- How to order the new paperback edition of The Case for Trump.
Contact:
@VDHanson
@JackFowler