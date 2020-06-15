Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 21: Winding the Coup Coup Clock

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
A woman hits a person wearing a mask of President Trump with a pool noodle in the protester-occupied section of Seattle, Wash., June 14, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses his forthcoming NR piece on the emerging, partisan Military-Intelligence Complex; statue-toppling and base-renaming; the ironies and paradoxes of revolutions; Senator Graham’s planned Judiciary hearings on Flynn and collusion; BLM being a Marxist front; media madness; and the Seattle CHAZ scene.

Show Notes:

Contact:

@VDHanson 
@JackFowler

 

Law & the Courts

Senate Collusion Theater

By
'Anybody who knew about the problems with the dossier and continued to use it are good candidates to go to jail." So said Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) earlier this week, referring to the infamous "dossier" of faux intelligence reporting generated by former British spy ...
