Episode 21: Winding the Coup Coup Clock

On today’s episode, Victor discusses his forthcoming NR piece on the emerging, partisan Military-Intelligence Complex; statue-toppling and base-renaming; the ironies and paradoxes of revolutions; Senator Graham’s planned Judiciary hearings on Flynn and collusion; BLM being a Marxist front; media madness; and the Seattle CHAZ scene.
Show Notes:
- VDH: The Bitter Irony of Revolutions
- VDH: On Name-Changing and Statue-Toppling
- Andrew C. McCarthy: Senate Collusion Theater
- Jack Fowler: Black Lives Matter: A Thing of the Left, Anchored on a Cop-Hate Strategy
- Frontier Center: 2016 report on Black Lives Matter
- Matt Taibbi: The American Press Is Destroying Itself
- John Fund: Seattle’s CHAZ: Non-conformist Utopia, or Politically Correct Hell?
- How to order the new paperback edition of The Case for Trump.
