Episode 21: Winding the Coup Coup Clock

A woman hits a person wearing a mask of President Trump with a pool noodle in the protester-occupied section of Seattle, Wash., June 14, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses his forthcoming NR piece on the emerging, partisan Military-Intelligence Complex; statue-toppling and base-renaming; the ironies and paradoxes of revolutions; Senator Graham’s planned Judiciary hearings on Flynn and collusion; BLM being a Marxist front; media madness; and the Seattle CHAZ scene.

Show Notes:

Contact:

@VDHanson

@JackFowler