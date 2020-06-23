Episode 22: Limitations of Statues

On this week’s episode, Victor discusses statue-toppling; the self-cannibalizing appetite of cultural revolutions; Juneteenth; President Trump’s new immigration order; chaos; John Bolton’s book; favorable winds that Donald Trump needs to harness to prevail in November; an attack of his criticism of retired generals; and how in the era of pandemics and riots, the city mouse is envious of his country cousin.
Show Notes:
- VDH: Triumph of the Country Mouse
- VDH: A Presidential-Campaign Simile: Storm-Tossed Galleon
- VDH: How Cultural Revolutions Die – or Not
- VDH: Not-So-Swift Smear
- VDH on Tucker Carlson Tonight (June 22): Video
- Mark Krikorian on NRO: Trump extends the foreign-worker Ban
- How to order the new paperback edition of The Case for Trump.
