Episode 22: Limitations of Statues

A protestor attempts to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., June 22, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

On this week’s episode, Victor discusses statue-toppling; the self-cannibalizing appetite of cultural revolutions; Juneteenth; President Trump’s new immigration order; chaos; John Bolton’s book; favorable winds that Donald Trump needs to harness to prevail in November; an attack of his criticism of retired generals; and how in the era of pandemics and riots, the city mouse is envious of his country cousin.

