Episode 23: Basement Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Philadelphia, Pa., June 2, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

On today’s program Victor discusses the cognitive challenges of Joe Biden; the former Veep’s basement strategy – and how Trump needs to get Biden up through the bilco doors; how November will be about the Angry Voter; Blue State leaders “neo-confederate” approach to mayhem; John Roberts, the intimidated jurist; a Trump Second-Term agenda; recalling California Governor Gavin Newsom; and reflections on the Fall of France on the 80th anniversary. The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

VDH: When States Go Wild

VDH: 2020 Election Will Be a Contest of the Angry

VDH: The Strategies of Dementia

VDH: When the Bidexit?

VDH: Saving Higher Education

State of California: Newsom Recall Calendar

Daniel J. Mahoney: Revisiting France’s Strange Defeat

Marc Bloch: Strange Defeat

VDH: The Case for Trump.

VDH: The Second World Wars

