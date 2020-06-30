Episode 23: Basement Politics

On today’s program Victor discusses the cognitive challenges of Joe Biden; the former Veep’s basement strategy – and how Trump needs to get Biden up through the bilco doors; how November will be about the Angry Voter; Blue State leaders “neo-confederate” approach to mayhem; John Roberts, the intimidated jurist; a Trump Second-Term agenda; recalling California Governor Gavin Newsom; and reflections on the Fall of France on the 80th anniversary. The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.
