Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 25: The Histrionic / Schizophrenic / Passive-Aggressive / Braggadocio / Weeping Woke, Explained

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
A person dressed as Spider-Man sits on a car near an area being called the “City Hall Autonomous Zone” established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of “Black Lives Matter” near City Hall in New York, N.Y., June 30, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses his syndicated column on the schizophrenic woke rioters, his new NR essay on Jacobin Leftists getting edgy, the boomerang heading towards NBA and NFL virtue-mongerers, Bastille Day-generated reflections on the French Revolution’s enduring influence, Gavin Newsom’s dis-openings for the Golden State, the meaning of contender Kanye West, and the Trump / Fauci contretemps.

We thank the Bradley Foundation’s new Conceived in Liberty series for sponsoring this episode.

Show Notes:

Contact:
@VDHanson
@JackFowler

The Victor Davis Hanson podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

