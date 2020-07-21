Episode 26: Dunking on the NBA

On today’s episode, Victor discusses the reasons and consequences of keeping America’s classrooms locked, free speech on campus, the NFL and NBA prioritizing woke, Donald Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace, and what 2021 might look like in Joe Biden’s America.
Show Notes:
- VDH: The Faustian Bargains of the Woke NBA
- VDH: The NFL Is on the Brink
- VDH on FNC: Biden support for distance-learning criticized
- Trump FNC interview with Chris Wallace: Video here
- Dmitri Solzhenitsyn: The State of Free Speech on College Campuses is Dreadful
- Bradley Foundation “Conceived in Liberty” series: Episode One: Kimberly Strassel
- Bradley Foundation “Conceived in Liberty” series: Episode Two: Jason Riley
- VDH: The Case for Trump
