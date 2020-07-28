Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 27: Great (and Not So Great) American Generals

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
General Ulysses S. Grant in his headquarters at Cold Harbor, Va., June 1864. (Library of Congress)

People have to take vacations, even eminent military historians. So in this episode, recorded in late July as we anticipated a lapse, Victor discussed some of America’s premier generals, and what made them great — or, not so great. Among those discussed: George Washington, U.S. Grant, Dwight Eisenhower, William Sherman, George Patton, Douglas MacArthur, Matthew Ridgway, and some of the more prominent Native American chiefs: Cochise, Geronimo, and Sitting Bull. And a little shade is thrown at Benedict Arnold.

We thank the Bradley Foundation’s new Conceived in Liberty series for sponsoring this episode.

The Victor Davis Hanson podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

VDH: The Savior Generals

VDH: The Soul of Battle

Most Popular

U.S.

Who Is My Neighbor?

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about. Neighborliness I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ... Read More
U.S.

Who Is My Neighbor?

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about. Neighborliness I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Dr. Fauci’s Three Recent Mistakes

By
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Dr. Fauci’s Three Recent Mistakes

By
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Loading...