Episode 27: Great (and Not So Great) American Generals

People have to take vacations, even eminent military historians. So in this episode, recorded in late July as we anticipated a lapse, Victor discussed some of America’s premier generals, and what made them great — or, not so great. Among those discussed: George Washington, U.S. Grant, Dwight Eisenhower, William Sherman, George Patton, Douglas MacArthur, Matthew Ridgway, and some of the more prominent Native American chiefs: Cochise, Geronimo, and Sitting Bull. And a little shade is thrown at Benedict Arnold.
On the menu today: Americans are receiving unsolicited, mysterious, and potentially dangerous seeds from China; Kamala Harris demonstrates she can’t read people; Google prepares for the long haul of the pandemic; and National Review kicks off a much-needed, dynamic new section.
Usually China Only Sows ...
Read More
On the menu today: Americans are receiving unsolicited, mysterious, and potentially dangerous seeds from China; Kamala Harris demonstrates she can’t read people; Google prepares for the long haul of the pandemic; and National Review kicks off a much-needed, dynamic new section.
Usually China Only Sows ...
Read More
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about.
Neighborliness
I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ...
Read More
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about.
Neighborliness
I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ...
Read More
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ...
Read More
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ...
Read More
Attorney General Bill Barr is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this morning. Setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious hearing, he has submitted written testimony that is at once combative and a summons to unity.
Barr takes head-on the politicized attempt by committee ...
Read More
Attorney General Bill Barr is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this morning. Setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious hearing, he has submitted written testimony that is at once combative and a summons to unity.
Barr takes head-on the politicized attempt by committee ...
Read More
Rioting continues to rage in Seattle, with property, construction sites, and cars being torched by anti-American radicals posing as anti-racism, social justice “protesters.” Beginning with Saturday’s organized mayhem, there were dozens of arrests and at least 59 police officers injured attempting to quell ...
Read More
Rioting continues to rage in Seattle, with property, construction sites, and cars being torched by anti-American radicals posing as anti-racism, social justice “protesters.” Beginning with Saturday’s organized mayhem, there were dozens of arrests and at least 59 police officers injured attempting to quell ...
Read More
Whether Donald Trump hangs on for four more years, or turns the White House over to Joe Biden, his first term has exposed a tremendous danger to the office of the president. Unfortunately, that danger is the White House itself, and the larger executive branch around it. The elected president is in peril of being ...
Read More
Whether Donald Trump hangs on for four more years, or turns the White House over to Joe Biden, his first term has exposed a tremendous danger to the office of the president. Unfortunately, that danger is the White House itself, and the larger executive branch around it. The elected president is in peril of being ...
Read More
Arkansas senator Tom Cotton, who recently introduced a bill prohibiting the use of federal funds for teaching the error-ridden and misleading 1619 Project in public schools, came under fire on Sunday for comments about slavery. “As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was ...
Read More
Arkansas senator Tom Cotton, who recently introduced a bill prohibiting the use of federal funds for teaching the error-ridden and misleading 1619 Project in public schools, came under fire on Sunday for comments about slavery. “As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was ...
Read More
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one.
They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ...
Read More
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one.
They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ...
Read More
A federal judge on Friday ruled that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo violated the Constitution by restricting religious services to stem the spread of the coronavirus while simultaneously condoning mass protests that took place across the state.
U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe ...
Read More
A federal judge on Friday ruled that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo violated the Constitution by restricting religious services to stem the spread of the coronavirus while simultaneously condoning mass protests that took place across the state.
U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe ...
Read More