Episode 27: Great (and Not So Great) American Generals

General Ulysses S. Grant in his headquarters at Cold Harbor, Va., June 1864. (Library of Congress)

People have to take vacations, even eminent military historians. So in this episode, recorded in late July as we anticipated a lapse, Victor discussed some of America’s premier generals, and what made them great — or, not so great. Among those discussed: George Washington, U.S. Grant, Dwight Eisenhower, William Sherman, George Patton, Douglas MacArthur, Matthew Ridgway, and some of the more prominent Native American chiefs: Cochise, Geronimo, and Sitting Bull. And a little shade is thrown at Benedict Arnold.

We thank the Bradley Foundation’s new Conceived in Liberty series for sponsoring this episode.

The Victor Davis Hanson podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

VDH: The Savior Generals

VDH: The Soul of Battle