Episode 28: Cultural IEDs Blowing Up

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris arrives in the Spin Room to talk to reporters after the conclusion of the fourth Democratic U.S. 2020 presidential election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk – HP1EFAG0BZLBH

On this new episode, Victor discusses Kamala Harris winning the Democrat veepstakes, reparations, the thin veneer of civilization, the end of civil rights as we knew it, the A-bomb at 75, and the COVID nursing-home apocalypse. This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.

Claremont Institute: The American Story podcast

Bradley Foundation: Conceived in Liberty (episode with Robert P. George)