Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 28: Cultural IEDs Blowing Up

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris arrives in the Spin Room to talk to reporters after the conclusion of the fourth Democratic U.S. 2020 presidential election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk – HP1EFAG0BZLBH

On this new episode, Victor discusses Kamala Harris winning the Democrat veepstakes, reparations, the thin veneer of civilization, the end of civil rights as we knew it, the A-bomb at 75, and the COVID nursing-home apocalypse. This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.

Show Notes:

Sponsors:
Claremont Institute: The American Story podcast
Bradley Foundation: Conceived in Liberty (episode with Robert P. George)

Elections

Kamala Harris Is No Moderate

By
Kamala Harris, they assure us, is a “moderate.” A moderate what? Moderate compared to whom? Senator Harris is a moderate autocrat. During the Democratic primary debates, she vowed to ban so-called assault weapons by executive order. When Joe Biden pointed out that the president has no such power and is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Biden Apex

By
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He’s ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Biden Apex

By
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He’s ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
