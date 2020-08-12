Episode 28: Cultural IEDs Blowing Up

On this new episode, Victor discusses Kamala Harris winning the Democrat veepstakes, reparations, the thin veneer of civilization, the end of civil rights as we knew it, the A-bomb at 75, and the COVID nursing-home apocalypse. This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.
Show Notes:
- VDH: The Thin Veneer of American Civilization
- VDH: Our Annual August Debate over the Bombs
- Jonathan Leaf (The Spectator USA): Should Kamala Harris Pay Reparations?
- Christopher Caldwell (Claremont Review of Books): America, Cowering
- Scott Rasmussen (Ballotpedia): 44 % of COVID Deaths Were Nursing-Home Residents
Sponsors:
Claremont Institute: The American Story podcast
Bradley Foundation: Conceived in Liberty (episode with Robert P. George)