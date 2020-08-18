Episode 29: Democrats and Their Mobocracy Dreams

Rep. Gwen Moore (D., Wis.) speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, Wis., August 17, 2020. (Morry Gash/Reuters)

On this new episode, Victor discusses the massive issues and events and election influences of 2020, the Democratic assault on the Constitution and American political traditions, the calls for wealth taxes in a browned-out California, Joe Biden’s narrowing lead in the polls, Michelle Obama’s dishonest convention speech, John Kasich’s whinery, postal conspiracy theories, and the thuggery of Black Lives Matters in the streets of Portland and Chicago. This episode is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.

