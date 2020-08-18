Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 29: Democrats and Their Mobocracy Dreams

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Rep. Gwen Moore (D., Wis.) speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, Wis., August 17, 2020. (Morry Gash/Reuters)

On this new episode, Victor discusses the massive issues and events and election influences of 2020, the Democratic assault on the Constitution and American political traditions, the calls for wealth taxes in a browned-out California, Joe Biden’s narrowing lead in the polls, Michelle Obama’s dishonest convention speech, John Kasich’s whinery, postal conspiracy theories, and the thuggery of Black Lives Matters in the streets of Portland and Chicago. This episode is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.

Show Notes:

Contact:
@VDHanson
@JackFowler

Sponsors:
Bradley Foundation: Conceived in Liberty (episode with Mitch Daniels)
Bradley Foundation: Conceived in Liberty home page
Claremont Institute: The American Story podcast

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Immigration

Kamala’s Amnesty

By
Late last year, the Republican Senate approved, and President Trump signed into law, the means for a future Democratic president to grant unilateral amnesty to virtually the entire illegal population -- and get away with it. It's called “parole in place.” As my colleague Andrew Arthur explained last year, ... Read More
Immigration

Kamala’s Amnesty

By
Late last year, the Republican Senate approved, and President Trump signed into law, the means for a future Democratic president to grant unilateral amnesty to virtually the entire illegal population -- and get away with it. It's called “parole in place.” As my colleague Andrew Arthur explained last year, ... Read More
Media

Clinesmith, the Russia Lie, and the Deep State

By
Picture a lawyer you know. Fairly persnickety with details, no? Covers all bases. Doesn’t mess up the easy stuff. Rarely messes up the hard stuff. This is a person who knows the rulebook. Now picture that same person working for the FBI. Doubly careful, in this gig. It’s the big time. Now picture that same ... Read More
Media

Clinesmith, the Russia Lie, and the Deep State

By
Picture a lawyer you know. Fairly persnickety with details, no? Covers all bases. Doesn’t mess up the easy stuff. Rarely messes up the hard stuff. This is a person who knows the rulebook. Now picture that same person working for the FBI. Doubly careful, in this gig. It’s the big time. Now picture that same ... Read More
Elections

Hypocrisy Doesn’t Nullify Reality

By
On the menu today: The first hour and change of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was a dull telethon, but Michelle Obama homed in on what is likely to be the Democrats’ closing message of this year; Andrew Cuomo declares, “in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor”; and a longtime postal official not ... Read More
Elections

Hypocrisy Doesn’t Nullify Reality

By
On the menu today: The first hour and change of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was a dull telethon, but Michelle Obama homed in on what is likely to be the Democrats’ closing message of this year; Andrew Cuomo declares, “in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor”; and a longtime postal official not ... Read More
Loading...