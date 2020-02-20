Episode 3: Old Mike Bloomberg Had a Farm . . .

Mike Bloomberg speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

On this week’s episode, Victor and Jack discuss city boy Mike Bloomberg’s farming knowledge and what that says about his views of the yokels; the rip-roaring Democrat debate in Nevada, where the billionaire took his lumps, and then some more; and VDH’s proposal to save higher education by putting colleges and universities on the hook for what they’re charging, and the product they’re delivering.