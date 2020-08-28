Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 30: Conventional Wisdom

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the presidential nominee for re-election, in Charlotte, N.C., August 24, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Professor Hanson grades the recent Republican Convention and President Trump’s acceptance speech; explains the motivations of thugs amok-running in American streets; the emerging political effects of the violence and Joe Biden’s response to it; profiles California’s emerging New Dark Ages; discusses the latest attempts by pro sports to kowtow to BLM; and remarks on author J. K. Rowling’s continuing public battle against the cancel culture. This episode is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Against Self-Doubt

By
It took me until the last night, but I finally figured out the theme of this convention. And it’s not really "American Carnage 2.0." The riots were mentioned but not by a yelling cop like Sheriff Clarke. Instead, it was by Melania Trump. There were some hard-edged messages at the RNC. Abby Johnson’s ... Read More
