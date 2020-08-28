Episode 30: Conventional Wisdom

On today’s episode, Professor Hanson grades the recent Republican Convention and President Trump’s acceptance speech; explains the motivations of thugs amok-running in American streets; the emerging political effects of the violence and Joe Biden’s response to it; profiles California’s emerging New Dark Ages; discusses the latest attempts by pro sports to kowtow to BLM; and remarks on author J. K. Rowling’s continuing public battle against the cancel culture. This episode is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.
Show Notes:
- VDH: What Is the Violence in American Cities all About?
- VDH: California Apocalypto
- National Review editorial: The Fools of Kenosha
- J. K. Rowling rejecting the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights “Ripple of Hope” Award: Her statement
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.