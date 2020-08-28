Episode 30: Conventional Wisdom

President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the presidential nominee for re-election, in Charlotte, N.C., August 24, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Professor Hanson grades the recent Republican Convention and President Trump’s acceptance speech; explains the motivations of thugs amok-running in American streets; the emerging political effects of the violence and Joe Biden’s response to it; profiles California’s emerging New Dark Ages; discusses the latest attempts by pro sports to kowtow to BLM; and remarks on author J. K. Rowling’s continuing public battle against the cancel culture. This episode is sponsored by the Claremont Institute’s new podcast series, The American Story, and the Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty video series.

Show Notes:

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.