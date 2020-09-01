Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 31: Biden, in Sorta Trouble

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses silence about violence, Joe Biden’s trip to Pittsburgh, Donald Trump’s trip to Wisconsin, Portland madness, British SJWs shocked by Rule Britannia, and internal tensions among Red China’s leaders This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and sponsored by Fatima, the Movie, and Claremont Institute’s terrific The American Story podcast series.

Show Notes:

Sponsors:

Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine

By
I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times: The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, ... Read More
Go Back to the Movies and See Tenet, America

By
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ... Read More
