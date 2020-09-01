Episode 31: Biden, in Sorta Trouble

On today’s episode, Victor discusses silence about violence, Joe Biden’s trip to Pittsburgh, Donald Trump’s trip to Wisconsin, Portland madness, British SJWs shocked by Rule Britannia, and internal tensions among Red China’s leaders This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and sponsored by Fatima, the Movie, and Claremont Institute’s terrific The American Story podcast series.
- VDH: Silence about Violence
- Mark Hemingway in Wall Street Journal: Portland’s Half-Century of Ruinous Leadership/
- John O’Sullivan in National Review: “Rule Britannia” – On Musical Jingoism
- Therese Shaheen in National Review: Xi, Li, and the PRC
