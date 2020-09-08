Episode 32: Is Trump Creating a Middle-Class Coalition of All Races?

On today’s episode, Victor discusses Joe Biden’s paradoxes, Donald Trump’s appeal to minority voters, America’s hamstrung police, the wild and much-repeated claims by The Atlantic that Donald Trump insulted America’s war dead, California’s continuing descent, and the mistake that was (and remains) the lockdowns. Today’s episode is sponsored by Claremont Institute’s The American Story podcast series and the new book by Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Speaking for Myself.
Show Notes:
- VDH (National Review): Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes
- VDH (National Review): Trump, Race, and Class
- Mike Brake (National Review): America’s Coming Police Crisis
- Michael Barone (New York Post): It’s Now Looking Like the Lockdowns May Have Been a Huge Mistake
Sponsors:
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Speaking for Myself
- Claremont Institute: The American Story podcast
- The American Story Podcast (episode 61): The Real American Revolution
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.