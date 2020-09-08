Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 32: Is Trump Creating a Middle-Class Coalition of All Races?

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., September 2, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses Joe Biden’s paradoxes, Donald Trump’s appeal to minority voters, America’s hamstrung police, the wild and much-repeated claims by The Atlantic that Donald Trump insulted America’s war dead, California’s continuing descent, and the mistake that was (and remains) the lockdowns. Today’s episode is sponsored by Claremont Institute’s The American Story podcast series and the new book by Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Speaking for Myself.

Show Notes:

Sponsors:

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

