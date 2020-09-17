Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 33: Only You Can Prevent Preventing Forest Fires

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Chula Vista firefighter Rudy Diaz monitors the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it engulfs brush in Lake County, Calif., August 23, 2020. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses California aflame (and the close call of his home), the “un-news” media, President Trump’s Middle East foreign-policy wins, the presidential horserace 47 days out, the big-money Left planning and bankrolling post-election violence, and tensions between Greece and Turkey. This episode is produced by the Sarah Schuette, and sponsored by Wyoming Catholic College and Fatima, the Movie.

VDH: How American Journalism Died

VDH: The Same Old, Same Old California Suicide

VDH: The Greek-Turkish Rivalry Is Near the Boiling Point

Rich Lowry: How Trump Defied the Experts and Forged a Breakthrough in the Middle East

Washington Free Beacon: Left’s Point Person for Post-Election Violence

 

National Review Institute Buckley Prize Gala 

Wyoming Catholic College

Fatima the Movie

 

How to order The Case for Trump.

 

@VDHanson

@JackFowler

NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

In Praise of Trade School

By
About a decade ago, I participated in a discussion hosted by the chamber of commerce in a university town about state policies regarding higher education. I’ll never forget the first comment I got from one of the attendees. “The problem with your presentation,” she said, “is that it didn’t focus ... Read More
World

Why Trump’s Mideast Peace Deals Matter

By
After Israel’s resounding victory over the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Syrian armies in 1967, the Jewish state again offered the Arab world peace in exchange for recognition. And it was again rebuffed. Instead, the Arab League convened in Khartoum to formulate a consensus response that became known as “The 3 ... Read More
