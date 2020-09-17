Episode 33: Only You Can Prevent Preventing Forest Fires

Chula Vista firefighter Rudy Diaz monitors the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it engulfs brush in Lake County, Calif., August 23, 2020. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses California aflame (and the close call of his home), the “un-news” media, President Trump’s Middle East foreign-policy wins, the presidential horserace 47 days out, the big-money Left planning and bankrolling post-election violence, and tensions between Greece and Turkey. This episode is produced by the Sarah Schuette, and sponsored by Wyoming Catholic College and Fatima, the Movie.

VDH: How American Journalism Died

VDH: The Same Old, Same Old California Suicide

VDH: The Greek-Turkish Rivalry Is Near the Boiling Point

Rich Lowry: How Trump Defied the Experts and Forged a Breakthrough in the Middle East

Washington Free Beacon: Left’s Point Person for Post-Election Violence

National Review Institute Buckley Prize Gala

Wyoming Catholic College

Fatima the Movie

How to order The Case for Trump.

@VDHanson

@JackFowler