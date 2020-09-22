Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 34: General McMaster on Defending the Free World

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Battlegrounds by H.R. McMaster (Harper)

On today’s broadcast, special guest Lt. Gen H. R. McMaster (ret.) joins Victor to discuss his new book, Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World. VDH also explains his new NRO essay on the dangers of conventional wisdom. This episode is sponsored by Wyoming Catholic College and FundMyChildNow.Com, and is produced by Sarah Schutte.

VDH: When Conventional  Wisdom Gets Downright Dangerous

H.R. McMaster: Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World

H.R. McMaster in NR: How to Counter the Chinese Communist Party

H.R. McMaster Hoover Institution bio.

H.R. McMaster: Dereliction of Duty

