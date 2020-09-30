Episode 35: Mourning After?

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stand on stage a the end of their first presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor gives his take on the first Trump–Biden debate, Chris Wallace’s moderating tilt, vaccine scare tactics, Amy Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, new charges that Hillary Clinton orchestrated the Russia collusion hoax, the 419 B.C. Project, and Joe Biden’s strange campaign. This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and sponsored by the American Federation for Children and FundMyChildNow.Com.