Episode 35: Mourning After?

On today’s episode, Victor gives his take on the first Trump–Biden debate, Chris Wallace’s moderating tilt, vaccine scare tactics, Amy Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, new charges that Hillary Clinton orchestrated the Russia collusion hoax, the 419 B.C. Project, and Joe Biden’s strange campaign. This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and sponsored by the American Federation for Children and FundMyChildNow.Com.
Bombshell Allegation: Hillary Orchestrated Collusion Hoax to Distract From Her Emails, According to Russian Intel
Hillary Clinton personally signed off on the Russiagate farce to distract attention from her email scandal, according to a Russian intelligence analysis that was obtained by U.S. intelligence agencies in July 2016. That is the bombshell allegation that National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe has just ... Read More
The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
The Jerry Springer Debate
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
Biden Says Antifa Is ‘An Idea, Not An Organization’ during Presidential Debate
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defended far-left anarchist movement Antifa as “an idea, not an organization” and said white supremacists pose a greater danger to the country during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night. The comments came after President Trump said someone should “do ... Read More
The Stupidest Fact-Check in the History of Fact-Checking
Is this the worst "fact-check" article in history? Maybe not, as I would reserve that title for one of the many fact-checks that pass off lies as truth, truth as lies, or opinions as true or false. But it is certainly the dumbest. Last week, conservative Christian satire site The Babylon Bee published one of its ... Read More
The Debate Dumpster Fire
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Team Releases New Video
This largely stitches together footage that was already public, but there are some new details as well, and it's also worth watching because it thoroughly explains the defense's narrative of the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=av-L5FB6k3E One thing that's become slightly clearer since I previously ... Read More
Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
