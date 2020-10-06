Episode 36: Generals Foreign and Ancient

Detail of Napoleon Crossing the Alps (1802), by Jacques-Louis David (Wikimedia Commons)

Making good on a promise to devote an episode to generals foreign and ancient, America’s premier military historian discusses the merits of Caesar, Hannibal, Napoleon, Suleiman, Themistocles, Bolivar, Epaminondas, and many more who may or may not deserve their reputations as battlefield geniuses. This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the American Federation for Children and its new website, FundMyChildNow.Com.

Show Notes:

Our Sponsor:

FundMyChildNow.Com