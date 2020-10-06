Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 36: Generals Foreign and Ancient

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Detail of Napoleon Crossing the Alps (1802), by Jacques-Louis David (Wikimedia Commons)

Making good on a promise to devote an episode to generals foreign and ancient, America’s premier military historian discusses the merits of Caesar, Hannibal, Napoleon, Suleiman, Themistocles, Bolivar, Epaminondas, and many more who may or may not deserve their reputations as battlefield geniuses. This episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the American Federation for Children and its new website, FundMyChildNow.Com.

Show Notes:

Our Sponsor:

FundMyChildNow.Com

Gavin Newsom's Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More
Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
