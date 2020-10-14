Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 37: Muscular Politics, the Burisma Scandal, and the Scandal’s Scandal

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter attend an NCAA basketball game in Washington, D.C., in 2010. (File photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses the emerging Joe / Hunter Biden “Burisma” scandal, his latest NR column, The Fragments of a Civilization, California’s push to consider slavery reparations, the woke, disastrous, and just-completed NBA season, Kamala Harris’s Veep debate and SCOTUS hearings performances, a new CDC study that finds a vast majority of COVID-afflicted are hard-core mask wearers, how Donald Trump himself might better make the case for Trump.

Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s We the People Speaker Series.

VDH: The Fragments of a Civilization

VDH: California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

New York Post: Smoking-Gun Email Reveals How Hunter Biden Introduced Ukrainian Businessman to VP Dad

California Globe: New CDC Study Finds Majority of Those Infected with COVID-19 always Wore Masks

We the People video: Trent England discusses the importance of the Electoral College.

@VDHanson

@JackFowler

Most Popular

World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
Loading...