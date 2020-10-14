Episode 37: Muscular Politics, the Burisma Scandal, and the Scandal’s Scandal

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter attend an NCAA basketball game in Washington, D.C., in 2010. (File photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses the emerging Joe / Hunter Biden “Burisma” scandal, his latest NR column, The Fragments of a Civilization, California’s push to consider slavery reparations, the woke, disastrous, and just-completed NBA season, Kamala Harris’s Veep debate and SCOTUS hearings performances, a new CDC study that finds a vast majority of COVID-afflicted are hard-core mask wearers, how Donald Trump himself might better make the case for Trump.

Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s We the People Speaker Series.

VDH: The Fragments of a Civilization

VDH: California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

New York Post: Smoking-Gun Email Reveals How Hunter Biden Introduced Ukrainian Businessman to VP Dad

California Globe: New CDC Study Finds Majority of Those Infected with COVID-19 always Wore Masks

We the People video: Trent England discusses the importance of the Electoral College.

@VDHanson

@JackFowler