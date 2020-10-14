Episode 37: Muscular Politics, the Burisma Scandal, and the Scandal’s Scandal

On today’s episode, Victor discusses the emerging Joe / Hunter Biden “Burisma” scandal, his latest NR column, The Fragments of a Civilization, California’s push to consider slavery reparations, the woke, disastrous, and just-completed NBA season, Kamala Harris’s Veep debate and SCOTUS hearings performances, a new CDC study that finds a vast majority of COVID-afflicted are hard-core mask wearers, how Donald Trump himself might better make the case for Trump.
Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s We the People Speaker Series.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett accused Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) of "pushing me to violate the judicial code of ethics" during her third day of confirmation hearings on Wednesday after the senator pressed her to share her views on a number of Court precedents.

Though Barrett has ...
Though Barrett has ...
No one can doubt that Joe Biden plans to raise taxes on households earning over $400,000. The question is how the Biden-Harris tax plan, if implemented, would affect households earning less than $400,000. On cue, during last Wednesday's debate, Senator Harris and Vice President Pence sparred over the ...
Twitter said Thursday that it censored a New York Post article based on emails between Hunter Biden and a Burisma executive in accordance with its "hacked materials policy."
“In line with our Hacked Materials Policy, as well as our approach to blocking URLs, we are taking action to block any links to or ...
Piece by piece, our civilization is beginning to disassemble. And the agents of fragmentation are as obvious as the efforts to conceal them are frantic.
St. Hillary the Colluder
In nonchalant fashion, we learned last week from newly released government documents that Hillary Clinton’s campaign team cooked up ...
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is looking into emails that show Hunter Biden introduced his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015.

According to a Fox News report, Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) said the ...
According to a Fox News report, Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) said the ...
Merriam-Webster on Tuesday changed its definition of "preference" to note that the term is "offensive" when used in connection to an individual's sexual orientation, just as a Senate Democrat was criticizing Judge Amy Coney Barrett for using the term during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Until at ...
Until at ...
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story:
Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ...
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name.
Some lowlights:
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ...
To get a sense of how well Amy Coney Barrett did on the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, you have to appreciate the fact that the biggest "controversy" of the day was the fact that she uttered the words "sexual preference" rather than "sexual orientation" — something that Joe ...
