Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 38: The Tortoise Is Gaining on the Hare

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., March 2, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

On this episode, Victor discusses the ongoing Biden scandals, the media’s Biden protection racket, the tightening polls, Amazon’s Steele shut-down, the destruction of inherited institutions, the forthcoming presidential debate, advice to Candidate Trump, Rush Limbaugh’s discussion of his health, and the mindset of the elites who found themselves on Toobin’s smut-Zooming.

Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s We the People Speaker Series.

Show Notes:

Contact:
@VDHanson
@JackFowler

