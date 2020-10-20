Episode 38: The Tortoise Is Gaining on the Hare

On this episode, Victor discusses the ongoing Biden scandals, the media’s Biden protection racket, the tightening polls, Amazon’s Steele shut-down, the destruction of inherited institutions, the forthcoming presidential debate, advice to Candidate Trump, Rush Limbaugh’s discussion of his health, and the mindset of the elites who found themselves on Toobin’s smut-Zooming.
Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schutte and is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s We the People Speaker Series.
