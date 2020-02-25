Episode 4: Gray Matter Anatomy

Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., January 29, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

On this week’s episode, Victor and Jack again discuss the insecurity that underlies farming instructor Mike Bloomberg’s “gray matter” theology, the Orwellian practices of Red China’s regime (and the question of the regime’s durability in the face of the ongoing coronavirus crisis), the political durability of attacks on Bernie Sanders’ decades-long love for Commie henchmen, European anti-Semitic-themed fun and frolic, and a lesson on a patron saint.