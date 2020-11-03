Episode 40: The 1984 Election

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses his new essay, “Vote No on 1984”; President Trump’s executive order establishing a 1776 Commission; what happens when college professors and officials claim they’re racists; plans to turn San Francisco into a homeless camp; and Joe Biden, the godfather of partisanship.

Show Notes:

Contact:

@VDHanson

@JackFowler

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Schutte.