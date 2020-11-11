Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 41: The Don’t-Fight Club

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Voters fill out ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., November 3, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

On this episode, Victor discusses 2020 as the Year of Disinformation; how Election Day has become an abstraction (and how that threatens the Republic); the history of contested national elections; Andrew Cuomo, vaccine truther; Pfizer’s partisan game-playing; America’s third-world vote-counting; how some conservative elites spin the elections; the Mayflower Compact at 400; and a reflection on Veterans Day.

H.R. McMaster (Wall Street Journal): Ponder the Rewards of Military Service

Media Research Center: Big Media and Big Tech Stole the 2020 Election

