Episode 42: Georgia, Georgia, No Peace I Find

On today’s episode, Victor discusses what’s at stake for America in the forthcoming special U.S. Senate elections in Georgia, Donald Trump meets The Searchers, powerful claims about massive security deficiencies in America’s election and ballot-counting systems, Senator Josh Hawley levelling anti-trust charges at Big Tech’s Big Brothers, renewed Democratic yearning student-loan debt forgiveness, and California’s lockdown-loving Governor Newson caught in yet another incident of do as I say, not as I do.
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by the Sarah Schutte.
Realistically speaking, the legal battle over the 2020 election is over. As I explained over the weekend, from President Trump’s perspective, that battle is beset by a fatal mismatch between (a) what his campaign is in a position to allege and prove, and (b) the remedy -- i.e., the potential number of votes ...
One must read to the end of the Washington Post’s editorial, “Abolish the electoral college,” before hitting on the real reason the Post’s editors want to upend the long-standing constitutional institution. “Mr. Trump’s election was a sad event for the nation,” notes the Post, “his reelection ...
Every lawyer has horror stories about terrible clients, especially those you have to represent in court cases. There are clients who lie to you and make you take the fall when you have to change their story in court; clients who have unreasonable expectations of success; clients who tell you to do something and ...
The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group of ex-Republicans founded by George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Rick Wilson, and others, has sunk to a new low: personal harassment of lawyers representing Donald Trump and Republicans in post-election ...
A South Dakota nurse gained national attention this week for a tweet claiming that some of her dying coronavirus patients refuse to admit the virus is real.
Jodi Doering, a traveling nurse who lives in a small eastern South Dakota town, had Saturday night off of work and was at home eating ice cream on her ...
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area.
JERUSALEM — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday, during a visit here, that the State Department will consider the anti-Israel BDS campaign “anti-Semitic” and withdraw U.S. government support from organizations engaged in such “hateful BDS conduct.”
Calling the Boycott, Divestment, and ...
Where has the coronavirus gone?
Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off.
Whatever one’s views ...
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ...
