Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 42: Georgia, Georgia, No Peace I Find

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign event in Cumming, Ga., November 13, 2020. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses what’s at stake for America in the forthcoming special U.S. Senate elections in Georgia, Donald Trump meets The Searchers, powerful claims about massive security deficiencies in America’s election and ballot-counting systems, Senator Josh Hawley levelling anti-trust charges at Big Tech’s Big Brothers, renewed Democratic yearning student-loan debt forgiveness, and California’s lockdown-loving Governor Newson caught in yet another incident of do as I say, not as I do.

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by the Sarah Schutte.

VDH: Marching into Georgia, with the Senate in Sight

VDH: Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

NR (Michael Brendan Dougherty): Federal Student-Loan Cancellation Is Bad Policy

NR (Brittany Bernstein): California Governor Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

Washington Examiner: Josh Hawley Grills Facebook CEO about Tool Allegedly Used to Track Users across the Internet

Townhall: Sidney Powell Reads a Smartmatic Whistleblower’s Affidavit Alleging Voter Fraud

Sydney Powell discusses Dominion: Video here

Business Insider: Security Officials Worry Israel and Saudi Arabia May See the End of Trump as Their Last Chance to Go to War with Iran

 

We thank our sponsors:

Caucus Room

The American Story Podcast

The American Story pod cast new episode: Thank God for Being an American

 

@VDHanson

@JackFowler

Most Popular

Education

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More
Education

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More
U.S.

The Left Politicizes COVID: Irony Abounds

By
Where has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off. Whatever one’s views ... Read More
U.S.

The Left Politicizes COVID: Irony Abounds

By
Where has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off. Whatever one’s views ... Read More
Elections

Deadlines Loom

By
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Elections

Deadlines Loom

By
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Loading...