Episode 43: The Man of Steele

Shelby Steele on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, Mo., in What Killed Michael Brown? (whatkilledmichaelbrown.com)

On today’s episode, Victor and special guest Shelby Steele discuss his important new documentary film, What Killed Michael Brown? and the central role of white guilt in American liberalism.

Website: What Killed Michael Brown? website

Trailer: What Killed Michael Brown?

Watch What Killed Michael Brown? on Amazon

Shelby Steele (Wall Street Journal): The Inauthenticity Behind Black Lives Matter.

VDH: The Rural Way

Eli Steele: How Jack Became Black.

Do read about George Washington’s 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation.

