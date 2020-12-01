Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 44: The Critical Essence of the Country Mouse

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
A farmer harvests his field at his farm in Pecatonica, Ill. (Joshua Lott/Reuters)

Victor analyzes Donald Trump’s political future, the rural/urban divide and the Republic’s dependence on the self-reliant, the likelihood of a Biden administration building on Trump’s strategic foreign-policy gains, Scott Atlas and the COVID jihadists, and an upcoming VDH tour of Israel.

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

VDH: Is America to Be First, Second – or What?

VDH: The Rural Way

VDH: Trump Faces Critical Choice About His Political Future

Stanford Review: Dr. Scott Atlas Responds to the Stanford Faculty Senate Resolution

MRC poll of duped Biden voters in Battleground states: Results here

Victor’s upcoming Israel Trip: VDH2021.com

Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More
World

China’s Pandemic Deception

By
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cinderella Man 2

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and, this week, film criticism. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox as God and John Wayne intended, please follow this link. The Mona Lisa of Hillbilly Literature The Ron Howard film Hillbilly Elegy, ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Could Have Reacted to the Election

By
It was predictable, and widely predicted, that Donald Trump would respond to an election loss, particularly one by as narrow a margin as this, with claims of fraud, efforts to delegitimize the outcome, and increasingly implausible attempts to find some lever to overturn it. Handling setbacks without grace or ... Read More
