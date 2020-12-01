Episode 44: The Critical Essence of the Country Mouse

Victor analyzes Donald Trump’s political future, the rural/urban divide and the Republic’s dependence on the self-reliant, the likelihood of a Biden administration building on Trump’s strategic foreign-policy gains, Scott Atlas and the COVID jihadists, and an upcoming VDH tour of Israel.
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.
During this strange “transition,” it has been common now to assert that “multilateralism” is back — and with a vengeance. Joe Biden’s envisioned team allegedly will jettison the unilateralist idea of “America alone” and supposed soft neo-isolationism.
Instead, the U.S. will resume its historic ...
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ...
Attorney General William Barr has appointed U.S. attorney John Durham as special counsel to secure his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation as president-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.
The authority of the special counsel will make it more difficult for the incoming Biden administration ...
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic.
More ...
Nearly a month after Election Day, the constituents of New York’s 22nd congressional district still don’t know who will be representing them in the House of Representatives for the next two years.
The ever-changing updates as to who's leading have been curious to watch, to say the least.
Republican ...
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and, this week, film criticism. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox as God and John Wayne intended, please follow this link.
The Mona Lisa of Hillbilly Literature
The Ron Howard film Hillbilly Elegy, ...
When Amazon scrapped plans to build its “HQ2” facility in New York, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waxed poetic on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1096117499492478977?s=20
Ocasio-Cortez objected to the state’s offer of tax credits to Amazon, the bulk of which would be paid out over a ...
It was predictable, and widely predicted, that Donald Trump would respond to an election loss, particularly one by as narrow a margin as this, with claims of fraud, efforts to delegitimize the outcome, and increasingly implausible attempts to find some lever to overturn it. Handling setbacks without grace or ...
Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year's presidential election, prompting a recrimination from the Trump campaign legal team, which claims the DOJ is unaware of the totality of the evidence ...
