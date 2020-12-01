Episode 44: The Critical Essence of the Country Mouse

A farmer harvests his field at his farm in Pecatonica, Ill. (Joshua Lott/Reuters)

Victor analyzes Donald Trump’s political future, the rural/urban divide and the Republic’s dependence on the self-reliant, the likelihood of a Biden administration building on Trump’s strategic foreign-policy gains, Scott Atlas and the COVID jihadists, and an upcoming VDH tour of Israel.

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte.

VDH: Is America to Be First, Second – or What?

VDH: The Rural Way

VDH: Trump Faces Critical Choice About His Political Future

Stanford Review: Dr. Scott Atlas Responds to the Stanford Faculty Senate Resolution

MRC poll of duped Biden voters in Battleground states: Results here

Victor’s upcoming Israel Trip: VDH2021.com

