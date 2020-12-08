Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 45: Hate Speech towards Free Speech

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
Former Vice President Joe Biden leaves a polling station in Manchester, N.H., February 11, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Victor discusses Joe Biden’s brave new world, the disdain of free speech by America’s journalists, fed-up small-business owners in California, the late Walter Williams, and on this, the 79th Anniversary of America’s Declaration of War against Japan, his thoughts on why the Empire believed it could defeat America and control the Pacific. Today’s episode is sponsored by CaucusRoom.com, Black Rifle Coffee, and the Second Amendment Manifesto, and is produced by Sarah Schuette.

VDH: Progressives Are Killing Free Expression

VDH: Joe Biden Presidency: Past Will Be Rewritten, Present Molded to Burnish President

David Harsanyi: Freedom of Speech: Journalists Turn Principles of Free Expression

We thank our sponsors:

Black Rifle Coffee

Caucus Room

Second Amendment Manifesto

A Great Christmas Present! VDH’s The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won

Victor’s upcoming Israel Trip: VDH2021.com

@VDHanson

@JackFowler

NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
Health Care

Bad News on the COVID Front

By
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Education

Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’

By
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
