Episode 46: It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad Left World

On today’s episode Victor discusses the root causes of the new mad Left, the “Hydroxy Effect” facing Joe Biden, the Hoover Institution’s Strategika journal and its new discussion on the pandemic’s impact on Red China, and the immigration / amnesty threat that a Biden administration may unleash on the American people and economy. Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schuette.
This episode of the Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is sponsored by the new book, Philip and Alexander: Kings and Conquerors, CaucusRoom.com, and Black Rifle Coffee.
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left.
America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ...
‘I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” That was Attorney General Bill Barr ten months ago, bemoaning President Trump’s penchant for spouting off about ongoing Justice Department investigations and prosecutions. The tweets in particular made it ...
What is the goal of the new social-justice politics that emerged in 2014 and gained steam during the Trump years?
One school holds that the virtue-signaling and grievance politics are a kind of moat that the upwardly mobile are creating around their class. It gives them an excuse to eject the deplorables from ...
The most telling aspect of the Wisconsin federal district court’s rejection of another Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday is so obvious it is easy to miss. And no, it is not that the rejecting was done by a Trump-appointed judge, Brett H. Ludwig, or that it was done on the merits.
After all that’s been ...
One of Joe Biden’s first tests in office will be the urgent question of giving a big pile of money to rich people.
Biden wants a little welfare for the affluent in the form of a $10,000 college-loan giveaway accomplished through legislation, while the Democrats’ Left wants a lot more welfare for the ...
You can tell someone is smarting from an inferiority complex when he insists on being addressed as “Dr.” on the basis of holding an academic doctorate rather than being a physician. Ph.D. holders who have genuine accomplishments don’t make you call them “Doctor,” which is why you never hear about “Dr. ...
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ...
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times.
Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ...
Kamala Harris is the odds-on favorite to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024. Joe Biden would turn 82 that year, and it’s unlikely America's first octogenarian president would seek a second term. And so far, none of Biden’s cabinet nominations has created a serious potential threat to Harris’s ...
