Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 46: It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad Left World

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Del., November 19, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

On today’s episode Victor discusses the root causes of the new mad Left, the “Hydroxy Effect” facing Joe Biden, the Hoover Institution’s Strategika journal and its new discussion on the pandemic’s impact on Red China, and the immigration / amnesty threat that a Biden administration may unleash on the American people and economy. Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schuette.

VDH: Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

VDH: Will Biden Give In to the Hydroxy Effect?

Hoover Institution: Strategika

From Strategika Issue 69 by Christopher O’Dea: Pandemic Impact on China’s Global Expansion: Delayed, but not Derailed

NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Well Done, Mr. Attorney General

By
‘I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” That was Attorney General Bill Barr ten months ago, bemoaning President Trump’s penchant for spouting off about ongoing Justice Department investigations and prosecutions. The tweets in particular made it ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
