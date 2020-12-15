Episode 46: It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad Left World

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Del., November 19, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

On today’s episode Victor discusses the root causes of the new mad Left, the “Hydroxy Effect” facing Joe Biden, the Hoover Institution’s Strategika journal and its new discussion on the pandemic’s impact on Red China, and the immigration / amnesty threat that a Biden administration may unleash on the American people and economy. Today’s episode is produced by Sarah Schuette.

This episode of the Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is sponsored by the new book, Philip and Alexander: Kings and Conquerors, CaucusRoom.com, and Black Rifle Coffee.

VDH: Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

VDH: Will Biden Give In to the Hydroxy Effect?

Hoover Institution: Strategika

From Strategika Issue 69 by Christopher O’Dea: Pandemic Impact on China’s Global Expansion: Delayed, but not Derailed

We thank our sponsors:

Philip and Alexander: Kings and Conquerors by Adrian Goldsworthy (Basic Books)

Black Rifle Coffee

Caucus Room

Victor’s upcoming Israel Trip: VDH2021.com

VDH on Twitter: @VDHanson