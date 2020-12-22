Episode 47: ‘Nemesis Is Holding on Line One’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China, December 14, 2020. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Today Victor looks at Joe Biden, alleged Healer of the Nation, and also the man (and his enabling media) whose hubris have dates with comeuppance, plus Red China’s on-all-fronts efforts to weaken America, John Kerry’s looming Climate Czarship, the MSM’s strange lack of interest in spy/love ties of Congressman Erik Swalwell, and some reflections on youthful Christmases with BB guns under the tree.