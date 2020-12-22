Episode 47: ‘Nemesis Is Holding on Line One’

Today Victor looks at Joe Biden, alleged Healer of the Nation, and also the man (and his enabling media) whose hubris have dates with comeuppance, plus Red China’s on-all-fronts efforts to weaken America, John Kerry’s looming Climate Czarship, the MSM’s strange lack of interest in spy/love ties of Congressman Erik Swalwell, and some reflections on youthful Christmases with BB guns under the tree.
Most Popular
Another Junk Currency, the Iraqi Dinar, Bites the Dust
On October 15, 2003, Iraq began to distribute new dinar bills, graced with the likeness of an ancient Babylonian ruler and a tenth-century mathematician. By January 15, 2004, new dinars replaced the two types of notes that were in circulation. Old Saddam dinars were swapped for new dinars at a one-to-one rate, ... Read More
Target: America
China sounds giddy at the ending of the Trump presidency. Before COVID-19, it was locked in a likely lose/lose trade war with the U.S. The American corporate world was finally starting to complain that its once easy profits in joint-ventures were now being gobbled up by an increasingly voracious China. The ... Read More
Video
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates says the United States is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses (restaurants and bars) closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More
House Republicans Meet with Trump in Bid to Prevent Election Certification
A number of House Republicans held meetings with President Trump on Monday evening to discuss an effort to block congressional certification of the election results, scheduled for January 6. Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) organized the meetings, which were attended by at least a dozen House Republicans ... Read More
Pardon the Men of Raven 23
I’m going to tell you a story, but before I do, I want to be very clear. Presidents should not pardon Americans guilty of war crimes. I agree with every word of the tweet below, from retired general Martin Dempsey: https://twitter.com/Martin_Dempsey/status/1130809276191035392 Note the key caveat in his ... Read More
Get Flynn and Powell away from the President
It’s never a good sign when a president publicly insists he’s not considering declaring martial law in an attempt to reverse the election results, or when high-level military officials feel the need to declare, “There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American ... Read More
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Fill Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s Senate seat, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday. “Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up ... Read More
No Country for Troublemakers
Two troublemakers may be leaving our politics for good. Representatives Justin Amash and Tulsi Gabbard, increasingly at odds with their parties, declined to run for reelection to the House this year. And the tumultuous, improbable course of their political careers over the last decade tells us something ... Read More
Madison Cawthorn Vows to Contest Presidential Election Result, Help Primary GOP Holdouts
North Carolina Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn announced Monday that he plans to contest the presidential election results when Congress meets next month to count the electoral votes and warned other Republicans that he will fund their primary challengers if they do not call for "fair" elections. "I will be ... Read More
On Liberty
“The fundamental things apply,” goes an old song. In a Q&A podcast, Richard Brookhiser and I talk some fundamental things -- as they relate to the American project. Rick is a senior editor of National Review, as you know, and the author of many books, especially relating to the American founding. His ... Read More
