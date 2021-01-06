Episode 49: Georgia, No Peace I Find

Victor discusses the ramifications of the Georgia senate special elections, just how horribilis was the annus 2020, the sneaky ways used by college administrators to suppress politically incorrect professors, the achievements of Devin Nunes, and wrestling far above your weight class.
The Victor Davis Hanson podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Schuette.
On the menu today: At this hour, it appears Democrats won both Senate runoffs and with them, control of the U.S. Senate; the increasingly unhinged President Trump insists that Vice President Mike Pence can reject the presidential-election results and have the House of Representatives resolve the election; and why ...
The Republican senators and House members who are affecting to sorta-maybe-not really believe in the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election are participating in a knowing fraud. They know — and you can know — they are participating in a fraud by their actions, namely their proposed remedy: a fantasy ...
When George H. W. Bush lost in 1992, NR commented that his graciousness in taking full responsibility for defeat should not be permitted to obscure the fact that what he said was entirely correct. President Trump has not taken any responsibility for the Republican loss of the Senate, or even acknowledged his own ...
As I type, the Republicans look like they are going to lose the Georgia races, both of them. Congratulations to Joe Manchin, the moderate Dem of West Virginia, who would then be the most powerful senator. Congratulations to Stephen Breyer, the associate Supreme Court justice who would be promptly informed by the ...
Many people I love, trust, and represent in Wisconsin believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen. This is a serious claim that deserves serious consideration. It is doubly serious when the desired remedy amounts to Congress overturning the outcome of the election. That is exactly what successfully ...
Jon Ossoff has won his runoff race for the U.S. Senate, and will join his fellow Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock in Washington D.C.
Ossoff bested Republican incumbent David Perdue with 2.2 million votes, or just over 50 percent. The Associated Press called the race for Ossoff Wednesday afternoon.
With ...
Congress certified the Electoral College results early on Thursday morning, after a pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to evacuate the premises.
Shortly following the certification, President Trump released a statement affirming that he would transfer power to Joe Biden on ...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked President Trump during Wednesday's joint session of Congress, saying that Congress overturning the election results at Trump's urging would cause irreparable damage to the country.
"The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them, it ...
One of the unfortunate knee-jerk habits these days of extremely political people is to insist that any violence caused by people on their own side must actually be a false-flag conspiracy of their political opponents in disguise. This was a surprisingly common effort among progressives during the George Floyd ...
