Episode 49: Georgia, No Peace I Find

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks to labor organizers and the media outside a labor union’s offices in Atlanta, Ga. January 5, 2021. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Victor discusses the ramifications of the Georgia senate special elections, just how horribilis was the annus 2020, the sneaky ways used by college administrators to suppress politically incorrect professors, the achievements of Devin Nunes, and wrestling far above your weight class.

VDH: 2020 Death, Destruction & Dissension: America Did Not Fall Apart

George Leef (NRO): College Officials Find New Ways to Silence Unwanted Professors

Stephen Baskerville (James G. Martin Center): Scholastic-Gag-Orders: NDAs, Mandatory Arbitration, and the Legal Threat to Academics

