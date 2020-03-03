Episode 5: Plaguing Issues

Medical staff in protective gear work at a drive-through testing center for the novel coronavirus at the Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

On this week’s episode, Victor and Jack spend the morning of Super Tuesday discussing the history of plagues and their non-biological consequences, the cost of globalization, the state of Trump’s reelection chances after a wild week, and whether Joe Biden will pass Bernie Sanders on the road to Milwaukee. Oh yeah, and there’s a requiem for a leg-thrilled journalist, and another saint history lesson.