Episode 50: No Umbrage Zone: The Left, Left Out

Protesters climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

Victor discusses the fallout from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, the impact on the legacy of Donald Trump, the media’s relentless double standards, Joe Biden’s “healing” rhetoric, and the recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is co-hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Schutte.

VDH: Crazy 2020 Is Dead! Long Live Crazier 2021!

VDH on Twitter: @VDHanson

Jack Fowler on Twitter: @JackFowler