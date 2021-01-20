Episode 51: Achilles’s Tendencies

President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021.
(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Victor discusses President Biden’s first day, President Trump’s final ones, the Trump Administration’s 1776 Commission’s just-released important report, calls to ban Fox and Newsmax from cable systems, stabbing Hector’s corpse, GOP wishful thinking, and much more.
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is produced by Sarah Schutte and hosted by Jack Fowler.
VDH:
Stabbing Hector’s Corpse
The President’s Advisory 1776 Commission Final Report
6:02 PM
Victor discusses President Biden’s first day, President Trump’s final ones, calls to ban Fox and Newsmax from cable systems, and more.
January 12, 2021
Victor discusses the fallout from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, the impact on the legacy of Donald Trump, the media’s relentless double standards, and more.
January 6, 2021
Victor discusses the ramifications of the Georgia Senate special elections, just how horribilis was the annus 2020.
December 29, 2020
Victor ends 2020 discussing the vocabulary of Wokespeak, America’s “Animal Farm” media and its post-election flipping of political good and bad.
December 22, 2020
Victor looks at Joe Biden, alleged Healer of the Nation, and also the man (and his enabling media) whose hubris have dates with comeuppance.
December 15, 2020
Victor discusses the root causes of the new mad Left, the “Hydroxy Effect” facing Joe Biden, the Hoover Institution’s Strategika journal and its new discussion on the pandemic’s impact on ...
December 8, 2020
Victor discusses Joe Biden's brave new world, the disdain of free speech by America's journalists, fed-up small-business owners in California, the late Walter Williams, and on this, the 79th Anniversary ...
December 1, 2020
Victor analyzes Donald Trump’s political future, the rural/urban divide and the Republic’s dependence on the self-reliant, the likelihood of a Biden administration building on Trump’s strategic foreign-policy gains, Scott Atlas ...
November 24, 2020
Victor and special guest Shelby Steele discuss his important new documentary film, "What Killed Michael Brown?" and the central role of white guilt in American liberalism.
November 18, 2020
Victor discusses what’s at stake for America in the forthcoming special U.S. Senate elections in Georgia, Donald Trump meets The Searchers, powerful claims about massive security deficiencies in America’s election ...