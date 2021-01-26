Episode 52: Time to Forget

Victor discusses the Left’s call for reprogramming, attacks on the the 1776 Commission report, the Biden administration’s executive order kyboshing girls’ sports, and recall-targeted Governor Gavin Newsom’s newfound desire to loosen lockdowns.
Show Notes:
- VDH: 1776 Commission Report Controversy: America Is Imperfect — and Also Great
- VDH: The River of Forgetfulness
- Abigail Shrier (Wall Street Journal): Joe Biden’s First Day Began the End of Girls’ Sports
- The President’s Advisory 1776 Commission Final Report
Sponsors:
The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation
“We the People” series, 2021 Episode One: Heritage Foundation president Kay Coles James
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.