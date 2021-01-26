Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 52: Time to Forget

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
John Trumbull’s Declaration of Independence, 1818 (Architect of the Capitol)

Victor discusses the Left’s call for reprogramming, attacks on the the 1776 Commission report, the Biden administration’s executive order kyboshing girls’ sports, and recall-targeted Governor Gavin Newsom’s newfound desire to loosen lockdowns. 

Show Notes:

Sponsors:
The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation
“We the People” series, 2021 Episode One: Heritage Foundation president Kay Coles James

 The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

Loading...