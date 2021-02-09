Episode 54: Animal Farm 2021

On this episode, Victor discusses his friend Thomas Sowell; the campaign to recall California governor Gavin Newson; the second Trump impeachment and its long-term consequences; and his essay on the Left’s agenda to help friends, punish enemies, and keep and expand power.
