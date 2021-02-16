Episode 55: Four Shakedowns and Several Grifts Ago . . .

Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Gary Cameron/Reuters)

Victor takes on the Lincoln Project’s muddied moralists, Andrew Cuomo’s gubernatorial lethality, Big Tech’s Trump-hate, the reemerged Parler and its fight to survive, the lies about Officer Brian Sicknick’s death, and their role in the Trump impeachment follies.

VDH: The Wages of Trump Hatred

