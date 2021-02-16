Episode 55: Four Shakedowns and Several Grifts Ago . . .

Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
(Gary Cameron/Reuters)
Victor takes on the Lincoln Project’s muddied moralists, Andrew Cuomo’s gubernatorial lethality, Big Tech’s Trump-hate, the reemerged Parler and its fight to survive, the lies about Officer Brian Sicknick’s death, and their role in the Trump impeachment follies.
The Wages of Trump Hatred
February 9, 2021
Victor discusses his friend Thomas Sowell; California governor Gavin Newson; the second Trump impeachment; and his essay on the Left’s agenda.
February 2, 2021
Victor discusses the new issue of
Strategika and its theme of U.S.-Russian relations, progressive illiberalism, and the Biden administration.
January 26, 2021
Victor discusses the Left’s call for reprogramming, attacks on the the 1776 Commission report, the Biden Administration’s executive order kyboshing girls’ sports, and more.
January 20, 2021
Victor discusses President Biden’s first day, President Trump’s final ones, calls to ban Fox and Newsmax from cable systems, and more.
January 12, 2021
Victor discusses the fallout from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, the impact on the legacy of Donald Trump, the media’s relentless double standards, and more.
January 6, 2021
Victor discusses the ramifications of the Georgia Senate special elections, just how horribilis was the annus 2020.
December 29, 2020
Victor ends 2020 discussing the vocabulary of Wokespeak, America’s “Animal Farm” media and its post-election flipping of political good and bad.
December 22, 2020
Victor looks at Joe Biden, alleged Healer of the Nation, and also the man (and his enabling media) whose hubris have dates with comeuppance.
December 15, 2020
Victor discusses the root causes of the new mad Left, the “Hydroxy Effect” facing Joe Biden, the Hoover Institution’s Strategika journal and its new discussion on the pandemic’s impact on ...