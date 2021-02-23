Episode 56: Disappearing Books

Amazon boxes stacked for delivery in New York City, N.Y., January 29, 2016.
(Mike Segar/Reuters)
Amazon disappears Ryan Anderson’s important 2018 book,
When Harry Met Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment, amigo Rush Limbaugh remembered, Joe Biden’s into-war stumbling, and the race card played quickly against Senate foes of a nasty lefty nominee. Today’s episode is sponsored by the new documentary, The Dissident, and by the Bradley Foundation’s “We the People” speaker series.
VDH:
Is the Biden Administration Stumbling Into War?
Ryan Anderson (
First Things): When Amazon Erased My Book
Trailer:
The Dissident
Bradley Foundation “We the People” Series:
Episode 3, Robert Alt from The Buckeye Institute
Contact:
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Schutte.
6:26 PM
Amazon disappears Ryan Anderson’s important 2018 book, amigo Rush Limbaugh remembered, and more.
February 16, 2021
Victor takes on the Lincoln Project, Andrew Cuomo, Big Tech’s Trump-hate, Parler, Officer Brian Sicknick’s death, and more.
February 9, 2021
Victor discusses his friend Thomas Sowell; California governor Gavin Newson; the second Trump impeachment; and his essay on the Left’s agenda.
February 2, 2021
Victor discusses the new issue of
Strategika and its theme of U.S.-Russian relations, progressive illiberalism, and the Biden administration.
January 26, 2021
Victor discusses the Left’s call for reprogramming, attacks on the the 1776 Commission report, the Biden Administration’s executive order kyboshing girls’ sports, and more.
January 20, 2021
Victor discusses President Biden’s first day, President Trump’s final ones, calls to ban Fox and Newsmax from cable systems, and more.
January 12, 2021
Victor discusses the fallout from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, the impact on the legacy of Donald Trump, the media’s relentless double standards, and more.
January 6, 2021
Victor discusses the ramifications of the Georgia Senate special elections, just how horribilis was the annus 2020.
December 29, 2020
Victor ends 2020 discussing the vocabulary of Wokespeak, America’s “Animal Farm” media and its post-election flipping of political good and bad.
December 22, 2020
Victor looks at Joe Biden, alleged Healer of the Nation, and also the man (and his enabling media) whose hubris have dates with comeuppance.