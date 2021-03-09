Episode 58: Discombobulator in Chief

President Biden makes remarks from the White House in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2021.
Victor discusses an incoherent presidency, whether America has gained sufficient antibodies to fight the WOKE pandemic, lefty journalists who reject “free speech,” and Never Trumpers now championing Never Conservatism.
VDH: Hitting Woke Herd Immunity?
The College Fix : Top digital journalism professor at Columbia calls for censorship of conservative media
The Wall Street Journal : The Censorship Party
The Bulwark : H.R. 1 for Dummies
National Review : Democrats’ Voting Rights “For the People” HR 1 Bill Is a Scandal
