Episode 59: Texas Cage Match

U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.
(Adrees Latif/Reuters)
The madness at America’s open southern border, media legendizing, the left’s “Imaginarium,” Biden first national address –a truth-free zone, the international consequences of domestic unrest, and the gauging the likelihood of a Newsom recall in California – all that and more get the VDH treatment.
VDH:
The Progressive Imaginarium
VDH:
The Legends of Our Fall
Strategika: Issue 71
Michael Moyar (
Strategika): Domestic Disorder and International Credibility
