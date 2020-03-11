Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 6: Going Viral: The Updated Case for Trump, Wuhan Virus Overreaction, Joe Biden Altercations

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence and members of his coronavirus task force for a news conference at the White House, February 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

On this week’s episode, Victor and Jack discuss the forthcoming updated edition of The Case for Trump, Joe Biden’s potty-mouth voter-threatening march to the nomination, the fear behind Coronavirus reactions, Iran’s descent in pariah state status courtesy of the administration’s “maximum pressure,” Elizabeth Warren’s descent into victim-mongering ex-candidacy, and papal kow-towing to Chinese Communists.

VDH: The Portentous Biden Blow-up

VDH:  What We Don’t Know about the Coronavirus Is What Scares Us

VDH: Iran Doesn’t Understand ‘Maximum Pressure’ 

VDH: With H.R. McMaster, against Barbara Crenshaw and Abbas Milani, debating The ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Against Iran Is Working (held March 4, 2020 at Hoover Institution). 

David Bahnsen: In the End, Warren Was Undone by Her Own Dishonesty 

Phil Lawler: Did Pope Francis Just Encourage the Communist Regime in China?

Jack: Saint John Ogilvie

Out on March 17: The updated and expanded paperback edition of The Case for Trump

VDH Twitter: https://twitter.com/VDHanson

Victor Davis Hanson author page at Amazon

Fowler Twitter: https://twitter.com/jackfowler

