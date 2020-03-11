Episode 6: Going Viral: The Updated Case for Trump, Wuhan Virus Overreaction, Joe Biden Altercations

President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence and members of his coronavirus task force for a news conference at the White House, February 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

On this week’s episode, Victor and Jack discuss the forthcoming updated edition of The Case for Trump, Joe Biden’s potty-mouth voter-threatening march to the nomination, the fear behind Coronavirus reactions, Iran’s descent in pariah state status courtesy of the administration’s “maximum pressure,” Elizabeth Warren’s descent into victim-mongering ex-candidacy, and papal kow-towing to Chinese Communists.

VDH: The Portentous Biden Blow-up

VDH: What We Don’t Know about the Coronavirus Is What Scares Us

VDH: Iran Doesn’t Understand ‘Maximum Pressure’

VDH: With H.R. McMaster, against Barbara Crenshaw and Abbas Milani, debating The ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Against Iran Is Working (held March 4, 2020 at Hoover Institution).

David Bahnsen: In the End, Warren Was Undone by Her Own Dishonesty

Phil Lawler: Did Pope Francis Just Encourage the Communist Regime in China?

Jack: Saint John Ogilvie

Out on March 17: The updated and expanded paperback edition of The Case for Trump.

