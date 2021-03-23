Episode 60: In a Feeble Position

President Joe Biden hangs onto the railing with one hand as he stumbles while climbing the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19, 2021.
(Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Victor discusses America’s new class warfare, the foreign-policy consequences of our Feeble POTUS, the Biden Administration’s getting out-manipulated by Red China and Russia, how the “party of science” loves superstition and prefers ideology, and a media starting to weakly admit that Scranton Joe owns the border crisis. Today’s episode is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s “We the People” video series.
Follow The ‘Science,’ They Said
Tablet Magazine) : The COVID Class War Heats Up
Megyn Kelly Show (March 15)
Today’s episode is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s “We the People” series
Episode 5:
Mark Janus and Patrick Hughes of Liberty Justice Center
Pre-order VDH’s forthcoming book,
The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
