Episode 61: The Masking Marauder

Dr. Anthony Fauci, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Reuters)

Victor takes on the latest Fauci winging-it, flip floppery, whether America is committing suicide, the trouble of our military’s progressive “recalibration,” the bizarre morality of anti-racism racism, and reflections on pal Conrad Black’s argument that the Trump-Hate coalition is crumbling. This episode is sponsored by a great friend of the Victor Davis Hanson Podcast, Shraga Kawior.

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.