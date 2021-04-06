Episode 62: MLB Failing MLK

(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
Victor takes on Joe Biden, golden-goose-strangler; the radical new rules imposed on post-America; COVID realities in the face of expert lockdown-love; Delta, Major League Baseball, and other big business virtue-signalers accommodating the Woke Police (while deal-making with Red China’s oppressors); and Young Victor meets Martin Luther King in 1965. Today’s episode is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s “We the People” speaker series.
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
